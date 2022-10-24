TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, October 25

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Washington

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN+ — New Jersey at Detroit

8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Washington, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — NHL, New Jersey at Detroit, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIS — Portage Central v. Traverse City West at Portage Northern, 7; Petoskey v. East Grand Rapids at Cedar Springs, 7; Alma v. Manistee at Clare, 5; Elk Rapids v. Freeland at Clare, 7

VOLLEYBALL — Lake City, Mancelona, Mackinaw City at East Jordan; Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 7; Ellsworth at Frankfort, 5:30; Inland Lakes, Lincoln Alcona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5; Brethren at GT Academy, 7; Manistee at Mason County Eastern 7; Lake City at McBain NMC, 7; Pine River at McBain, 7; Cadillac Heritage at Boyne Falls, 5:30

CROSS COUNTRY — Manistee Catholic at Cardinal Classic (Mason County Eastern), 2

