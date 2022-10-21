TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, October 23
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse
2 p.m.
ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at California
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
BSD — MHSAA Playoff Selection Show
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5
7 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Cleveland
10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montreal, Semifinal
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal — Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final
RADIO
1 p.m. — NFL, Detroit at Dallas, FM-98.1
5 p.m. — NHL, Anaheim at Detroit, FM-106.3
