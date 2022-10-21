TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, October 22
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army
ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU — Houston at Navy
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
CBS — Mississippi at LSU
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — BYU at Liberty
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.
ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
9:45 p.m.
FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
ESPN — Washington at California
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
RADIO
2 p.m. — Prep football, Detroit Country Day at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9
7 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Indiana, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT FINALS — TC West at Midland Dow, 1; Alpena at Petoskey, 4; McBain NMC v. Buckley, 1
FOOTBALL — Detroit Country Day at TC St. Francis, 2
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Brown City, 2; Bear Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 5
SOCCER — TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Holt), Day 2
VOLLEYBALL — TC West at Lowell Invite, 9a; Benzie Central, Glen Lake, Kingsley, TC Christian, Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland Invitational, 8:30a; Forest Area, GT Academy, Onekama at Frankfort Quad, 9a; Manistee at Fremont, 11a
CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, Grayling, Boyne City, Glen Lake, Kingsley, GT Academy, Central Lake, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Manistee, Manton, Petoskey St. Michael at Northern Michigan Championships (Gaylord/Michaywe GC); Benzie Central, McBain NMC, McBain at Warrior Invitational (Chippewa Hills); Frankfort, Buckley, Leland, Manistee Catholic at Class D Championship (Shepherd), noon
