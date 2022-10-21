TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, October 22

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army

ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

ESPNU — Houston at Navy

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

9:45 p.m.

FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

ESPN — Washington at California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

RADIO

2 p.m. — Prep football, Detroit Country Day at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9

7 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Indiana, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT FINALS — TC West at Midland Dow, 1; Alpena at Petoskey, 4; McBain NMC v. Buckley, 1

FOOTBALL — Detroit Country Day at TC St. Francis, 2

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Brown City, 2; Bear Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 5

SOCCER — TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Holt), Day 2

VOLLEYBALL — TC West at Lowell Invite, 9a; Benzie Central, Glen Lake, Kingsley, TC Christian, Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland Invitational, 8:30a; Forest Area, GT Academy, Onekama at Frankfort Quad, 9a; Manistee at Fremont, 11a

CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, Grayling, Boyne City, Glen Lake, Kingsley, GT Academy, Central Lake, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Manistee, Manton, Petoskey St. Michael at Northern Michigan Championships (Gaylord/Michaywe GC); Benzie Central, McBain NMC, McBain at Warrior Invitational (Chippewa Hills); Frankfort, Buckley, Leland, Manistee Catholic at Class D Championship (Shepherd), noon

