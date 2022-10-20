TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, October 21
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
7:30 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
MLB
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3
NBA
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at New York
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Miami
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NHL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN+ — Detroit at Chicago
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
RADIO
7 p.m. — Prep football, TC Patriot Game: Traverse City West v. Traverse City Central, AM-580
7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at New York, FM-101.1/AM-1210
8:30 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Chicago, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT FINALS — Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 6
FOOTBALL — TC West at TC Central (TC Patriot Game), 7; Cadillac at Reed City, 7; Gaylord at Clare, 7; Petoskey at Marquette, 7; Grayling at Kalkaska, 7; East Jordan at Mancelona, 7; Roscommon at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Frankfort, 7; Charlevoix at Glen Lake (senior night), 7; Benzie Central at Sault Ste. Marie, 7; Kingsley at Cheboygan, 7; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Manton, 7; Manistee at Fremont, 7; Ogemaw heights at Lake City, 7; Muskegon Heights at McBain, 7
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Brethren, 7; Forest Area at Central Lake (parents night), 7; Onaway at Manistee Catholic (homecoming), 7
SOCCER — TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Holt), Day 1
VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey St. Michael at Boyne Falls, 5:30; TC Bulldogs at Cadillac homeschool, 6:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.