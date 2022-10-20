TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, October 21

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

7:30 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

MLB

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at New York

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NHL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN+ — Detroit at Chicago

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

RADIO

7 p.m. — Prep football, TC Patriot Game: Traverse City West v. Traverse City Central, AM-580

7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at New York, FM-101.1/AM-1210

8:30 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Chicago, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT FINALS — Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 6

FOOTBALL — TC West at TC Central (TC Patriot Game), 7; Cadillac at Reed City, 7; Gaylord at Clare, 7; Petoskey at Marquette, 7; Grayling at Kalkaska, 7; East Jordan at Mancelona, 7; Roscommon at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Frankfort, 7; Charlevoix at Glen Lake (senior night), 7; Benzie Central at Sault Ste. Marie, 7; Kingsley at Cheboygan, 7; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Manton, 7; Manistee at Fremont, 7; Ogemaw heights at Lake City, 7; Muskegon Heights at McBain, 7

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Brethren, 7; Forest Area at Central Lake (parents night), 7; Onaway at Manistee Catholic (homecoming), 7

SOCCER — TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Holt), Day 1

VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey St. Michael at Boyne Falls, 5:30; TC Bulldogs at Cadillac homeschool, 6:30

