Tuesday, October 18

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Mexico, Group C, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow, 6; Midland at Traverse City West, 6; Mount Pleasant at Petoskey, 6; Boyne City v. Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 5; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 4; Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian at Leland, 4:30

VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 7; Charlevoix at Grayling, 7; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 6:30; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 6; Buckley at Kingsley, 6:30; Onekama at Leland (parents night), 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 6; Bellaire, Boyne Falls at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Pellston at Central Lake, 6; Inland Lakes at Forest Area, 7; Mancelona at Onaway, 7:30; Cadillac Homeschool at GT Academy, 5:30; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 7; McBain NMC at Houghton Lake, 7; Manton at McBain, 7; Marion at Cadillac Heritage, 6; Alba at Vanderbilt, 5:30

CROSS COUNTRY — Big North Conference finals at Petoskey, 4; Manistee at All-Star Meet (at Mason County Fairgrounds), 4:30; Highland Conference jamboree (Beal City), 4:15

