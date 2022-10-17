Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning will turn to rain in the afternoon. Windy. High 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.