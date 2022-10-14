TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, October 16
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)
TBA
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montreal, First Round
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal — Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal
