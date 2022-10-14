TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, October 16

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)

TBA

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montreal, First Round

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal — Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal

