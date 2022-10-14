TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, October 15

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Iowa St. at Texas

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CBSSN — Colgate at Army

ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

FOX — Penn St. at Michigan

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU

ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Arkansas at BYU

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — LSU at Florida

NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida St.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

FOX — Southern Cal at Utah

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

10:45 p.m.

FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

MLB

2 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4

4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4

NHL

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at New Jersey

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round — Qualifying

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal — Leg 2

RADIO

Noon — NCAA football, Penn State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

1 p.m. — Prep football, Lawton at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9

4 p.m. — NCAA football, Wisconsin at Michigan State, FM-92.9

7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at New Jersey, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Lawton at TC St. Francis, 1

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Suttons Bay, 4; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 7

SOCCER — TC Bulldogs alumni game, 10a

VOLLEYBALL — Leland, Beaverton at TC Central, 11a; Petoskey, TC St. Francis, Boyne City, Grayling, Manistee, Benzie Central, Kingsley, TC Christian, McBain NMC at McBain Invite, 8:30a; Glen Lake, East Jordan, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes Invite; Onekama at Hesperia Tournament, 9a; West Michigan D League championships at Mason County Eastern, 9a; Manton at Bath; Northern Lakes Conference tournament at Harbor Light, 9a

GOLF — State finals

TENNIS — State finals

CROSS COUNTRY — TC West at Freeland; Lake Michigan Conference championships at East Jordan (Community Park), 9a; Glen Lake, GT Academy, Leland, Mesick at Hail Mary Run (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), 9a; Manistee Catholic, McBain, Bear Lake at Hart and Sole Invite (Hart), 8a

SWIMMING — TC Tritons, Gaylord at UpNorth Swim/Dive (Manistee), 1:30

