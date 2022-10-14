TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, October 15
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Iowa St. at Texas
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBSSN — Colgate at Army
ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Penn St. at Michigan
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Arkansas at BYU
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — LSU at Florida
NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida St.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
FOX — Southern Cal at Utah
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
10:45 p.m.
FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
MLB
2 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4
4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4
NHL
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at New Jersey
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round — Qualifying
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal — Leg 2
RADIO
Noon — NCAA football, Penn State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
1 p.m. — Prep football, Lawton at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9
4 p.m. — NCAA football, Wisconsin at Michigan State, FM-92.9
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at New Jersey, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Lawton at TC St. Francis, 1
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Suttons Bay, 4; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 7
SOCCER — TC Bulldogs alumni game, 10a
VOLLEYBALL — Leland, Beaverton at TC Central, 11a; Petoskey, TC St. Francis, Boyne City, Grayling, Manistee, Benzie Central, Kingsley, TC Christian, McBain NMC at McBain Invite, 8:30a; Glen Lake, East Jordan, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes Invite; Onekama at Hesperia Tournament, 9a; West Michigan D League championships at Mason County Eastern, 9a; Manton at Bath; Northern Lakes Conference tournament at Harbor Light, 9a
GOLF — State finals
TENNIS — State finals
CROSS COUNTRY — TC West at Freeland; Lake Michigan Conference championships at East Jordan (Community Park), 9a; Glen Lake, GT Academy, Leland, Mesick at Hail Mary Run (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), 9a; Manistee Catholic, McBain, Bear Lake at Hart and Sole Invite (Hart), 8a
SWIMMING — TC Tritons, Gaylord at UpNorth Swim/Dive (Manistee), 1:30
