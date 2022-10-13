TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, October 14

AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at FIU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

9 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSD — Montreal at Detroit

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. U.S., Group A, Bhubaneswar, India

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Montreal at Detroit, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — TC Central at Bay City Western, 7; Bay City Central at TC West, 7; Portland at Cadillac, 7; Gladstone at Gaylord, 7; Petoskey at Sault Ste. Marie, 7; Kingsley at Grayling, 7; Oscoda at East Jordan, 7; Boyne City at Tawas, 7; St. Ignace at Elk Rapids, 7; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 7; Cheboygan at Benzie Central, 7; Glen Lake at Frankfort, 7; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Harbor Springs, 7; Mancelona at Ogemaw Heights, 7; Montague at Manistee, 7; Evart at Lake City, 7; Manton at McBain, 7

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Gaylord St. Mary at Rudyard, 7; Central Lake at Farwell, 7; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 7; Brethren at Marion, 7

TENNIS — State finals

GOLF — State finals

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you