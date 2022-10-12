TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, October 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central at Bay City Central, 6p; Saginaw Arthur Hill at Traverse City West, 6p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6p; Kingsley at Boyne City, 5p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 4p; Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Forest Area, 7

VOLLEYBALL — Lake City at TC St. Francis, 7; East Jordan at Mackinaw City tri (with Rudyard); Benzie Central, TC Christian at Kalkaska, 5:30; Forest Area at Suttons Bay, 6; Mesick at Frankfort, 6:30; Marion at GT Academy, 6:30; Manistee Catholic at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Beal City at McBain NMC, 7; Evart at Manton, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Maplewood Baptist; Ellsworth at Pellston, 7:30; TC Bulldogs at Harbor Light, 6

CROSS COUNTRY — Frankfort, Buckley, Manistee Catholic, GT Academy, Lake City, Manton at Grabowski Invitational (Manistee), 4

