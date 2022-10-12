TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, October 13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at UCF
FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central at Bay City Central, 6p; Saginaw Arthur Hill at Traverse City West, 6p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6p; Kingsley at Boyne City, 5p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 4p; Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Forest Area, 7
VOLLEYBALL — Lake City at TC St. Francis, 7; East Jordan at Mackinaw City tri (with Rudyard); Benzie Central, TC Christian at Kalkaska, 5:30; Forest Area at Suttons Bay, 6; Mesick at Frankfort, 6:30; Marion at GT Academy, 6:30; Manistee Catholic at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Beal City at McBain NMC, 7; Evart at Manton, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Maplewood Baptist; Ellsworth at Pellston, 7:30; TC Bulldogs at Harbor Light, 6
CROSS COUNTRY — Frankfort, Buckley, Manistee Catholic, GT Academy, Lake City, Manton at Grabowski Invitational (Manistee), 4
