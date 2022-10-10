TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, October 11
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Orlando
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Brazil, Group A, Bhubaneswar, India
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: India vs. U.S., Group A, Bhubaneswar, India
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. U.S., Pamplona, Spain
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — Harbor Light at TC Christian, 5; Cadillac Heritage at Pineview, 5:30
VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at Harbor Springs, 7; Kalkaska at Grayling, 7; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 7; Benzie Central at Onekama, 6:30; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 7; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 6:30; Leland at Kingsley, 6:30; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 6; Forest Area at Central Lake, 6; Pellston at Mancelona, 7:30; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at GT Academy, 7; Roscommon at Lake City, 7; McBain at Beal City, 7; Manton at Pine River, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Boyne Falls, 5; Pentwater at Mesick, 7; Bear Lake at Baldwin, 6:30; Brethren at Walkerville, 7:30; Cadillac Heritage at Daystar Academy, 6
CROSS COUNTRY — Northwest Conference jamboree at Benzie Central, 4:45; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 4:30
SWIMMING — Cadillac at Manistee, 6
