TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, October 10
CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — TC Central at Cadillac, 6:45; Alpena at TC West, 5:30; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6:30; Buckley at Leland, 5; Charlevoix at Harbor Light, 5; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 5; Kingsley at Glen Lake, 5; Pine River at McBain NMC, 5; Skeels at TC Bulldogs, 5
VOLLEYBALL — Grayling at Clare, 6; Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern, 7; TC Bulldogs at Daystar Academy, 5
GOLF — TC West, Cadillac, Petoskey, Gaylord, Alpena TC Central Invite (TC CC), 10a
