TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, October 10

CFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — TC Central at Cadillac, 6:45; Alpena at TC West, 5:30; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6:30; Buckley at Leland, 5; Charlevoix at Harbor Light, 5; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 5; Kingsley at Glen Lake, 5; Pine River at McBain NMC, 5; Skeels at TC Bulldogs, 5

VOLLEYBALL — Grayling at Clare, 6; Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern, 7; TC Bulldogs at Daystar Academy, 5

GOLF — TC West, Cadillac, Petoskey, Gaylord, Alpena TC Central Invite (TC CC), 10a

