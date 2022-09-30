TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, October 1

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs — Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

CBS — Navy at Air Force

CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Temple at Memphis

FOX — Michigan at Iowa

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CBS — Alabama at Arkansas

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn

ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Auburn

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

7:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

10:15 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)

6 p.m.

BSD — Minnesota at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan

NHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago

RADIO

Noon — NCAA football, Michigan at Iowa, FM-101.1/AM-1210

3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Michigan State at Maryland, FM-92.9

6 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Posen, 1

SOCCER — Manistee at Cadillac, 12:45; Elk Rapids at Petoskey, 11:30a

VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at St. Joseph; Grayling, McBain at Mt. Pleasant Invite, 9a; Leland at Chippewa Hills Invite, 9a; Central Lake at Onaway Invite, 9a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Bear Lake, TC Bulldogs at Brethren Invite, 9a; Manton, Petoskey St. Michael at Mackinaw Island Tournament

GOLF — TC Central, TC West at Katke Classic, Day 2 (Big Rapids), 9a

CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, TC West, Benzie Central, Manistee, Buckley, Leland, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Gaylord St. Mary, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, McBain NMC, Petoskey St. Michael at Shepherd Blue Jay Invite, 11a; Kingsley, Mesick, McBain, Manistee Catholic at Cecil Burch Invite (Pine River), 9a; Frankfort, Manton at GTA Mud Run, 9a

SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Hudsonville, 10a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you