TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, October 1
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs — Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Oklahoma at TCU
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
CBS — Navy at Air Force
CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Temple at Memphis
FOX — Michigan at Iowa
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
CBS — Alabama at Arkansas
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn
ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland
NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo
4 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Auburn
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
7:30 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming
ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
10:15 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)
6 p.m.
BSD — Minnesota at Detroit
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan
NHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago
RADIO
Noon — NCAA football, Michigan at Iowa, FM-101.1/AM-1210
3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Michigan State at Maryland, FM-92.9
6 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Posen, 1
SOCCER — Manistee at Cadillac, 12:45; Elk Rapids at Petoskey, 11:30a
VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at St. Joseph; Grayling, McBain at Mt. Pleasant Invite, 9a; Leland at Chippewa Hills Invite, 9a; Central Lake at Onaway Invite, 9a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Bear Lake, TC Bulldogs at Brethren Invite, 9a; Manton, Petoskey St. Michael at Mackinaw Island Tournament
GOLF — TC Central, TC West at Katke Classic, Day 2 (Big Rapids), 9a
CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, TC West, Benzie Central, Manistee, Buckley, Leland, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Gaylord St. Mary, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, McBain NMC, Petoskey St. Michael at Shepherd Blue Jay Invite, 11a; Kingsley, Mesick, McBain, Manistee Catholic at Cecil Burch Invite (Pine River), 9a; Frankfort, Manton at GTA Mud Run, 9a
SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Hudsonville, 10a
