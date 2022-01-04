TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
CBSSN — VCU at Dayton
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
NBA
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Charlotte
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Dallas
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
SPEED SKATING
6 p.m.
USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s 3000m and Men’s 5000m, Nashville, Tenn.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
NBA — 7 p.m., Detroit at Charlotte, FM-101.1/AM-1210
PREP SPORTS
HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 6p
BOYS BASKETBALL — Kingsley at Elk Rapids, 7p; Beal City at Lake City, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland, 7p; Boyne City at McBain, 7p; Houghton Lake at McBain NMC, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Pellston at Bellaire, 6p; Gaylord at Boyne City, 7p; Mack City at Ellsworth, 5:30p; Central Lake at Forest Area, 7p; Onaway at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Mancelona at Inland Lakes, 7p; Leland at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Rudyard, 7p; Mesick at Walkerville, 7:30p
WRESTLING — Cadillac tri, 6p; Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Petoskey at Gaylord, 6p; Mancelona at Manton, 6p