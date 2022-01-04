TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, January 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

CBSSN — VCU at Dayton

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Charlotte

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Denver

NHL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

SPEED SKATING

6 p.m.

USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s 3000m and Men’s 5000m, Nashville, Tenn.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

NBA — 7 p.m., Detroit at Charlotte, FM-101.1/AM-1210

PREP SPORTS

HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 6p

BOYS BASKETBALL — Kingsley at Elk Rapids, 7p; Beal City at Lake City, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland, 7p; Boyne City at McBain, 7p; Houghton Lake at McBain NMC, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Pellston at Bellaire, 6p; Gaylord at Boyne City, 7p; Mack City at Ellsworth, 5:30p; Central Lake at Forest Area, 7p; Onaway at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Mancelona at Inland Lakes, 7p; Leland at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Rudyard, 7p; Mesick at Walkerville, 7:30p

WRESTLING — Cadillac tri, 6p; Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Petoskey at Gaylord, 6p; Mancelona at Manton, 6p

