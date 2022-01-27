TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, January 28
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Harvard
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Toledo
ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton
ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Wright St.
FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.
11 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Omaha at Colorado College
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
5 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.
BSD+ — Orlando at Detroit
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Charlotte
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Milwaukee
NHL
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at NY Rangers
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
RADIO
NBA — Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m., FM-101.1/AM-1210
NHL — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Boyne City, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Traverse City Christian, 7p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 7p; Bear Lake at Baldwin, 7:30p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7p; Beaver Island at Cooks Big Bay de Noc, 7:30p; Harbor Springs at East Jordan, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, 7p; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 6:30p; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 5:30p; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Kingsley, 6:30p; Boyne Falls at Mackinaw City, 7p; Bellaire at Mancelona, 7p; Leland at Glen Lake, 6:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Pentwater at Mesick, 7:30p; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic Central, 7p; Brethren at Walkerville, 7:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Ellsworth, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Alpena, 6p; Buckley at Benzie Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 7p; Beaver Island at Crooks Big Bay de Noc, 6p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Frankfort (JV), 5:30p; Glen Lake at Leland, 6p; Lake City at LeRoy Pine River, 7p; Muskegon Catholic Central at Manistee, 7p; McBain NMC at Manton, 7p; Evart at McBain, 7p; Kingsley at Onekama, 6:30p; Frankfort at North Bay, 7p
HOCKEY — Petoskey at Alpena, 6p; Mount Pleasant at Cadillac, 5p; Bay Reps at Flint Powers Catholic, 6p; Saline at Traverse City West, 7p
WRESTLING — Traverse City West, Reed City, Alcona, Gladstone at Gaylord, 6p