TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, January 28

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Harvard

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Toledo

ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton

ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Wright St.

FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at Colorado College

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA

7 p.m.

BSD+ — Orlando at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Charlotte

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at NY Rangers

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

RADIO

NBA — Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m., FM-101.1/AM-1210

NHL — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Boyne City, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Traverse City Christian, 7p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 7p; Bear Lake at Baldwin, 7:30p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7p; Beaver Island at Cooks Big Bay de Noc, 7:30p; Harbor Springs at East Jordan, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, 7p; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 6:30p; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 5:30p; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Kingsley, 6:30p; Boyne Falls at Mackinaw City, 7p; Bellaire at Mancelona, 7p; Leland at Glen Lake, 6:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Pentwater at Mesick, 7:30p; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic Central, 7p; Brethren at Walkerville, 7:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Ellsworth, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Alpena, 6p; Buckley at Benzie Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 7p; Beaver Island at Crooks Big Bay de Noc, 6p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Frankfort (JV), 5:30p; Glen Lake at Leland, 6p; Lake City at LeRoy Pine River, 7p; Muskegon Catholic Central at Manistee, 7p; McBain NMC at Manton, 7p; Evart at McBain, 7p; Kingsley at Onekama, 6:30p; Frankfort at North Bay, 7p

HOCKEY — Petoskey at Alpena, 6p; Mount Pleasant at Cadillac, 5p; Bay Reps at Flint Powers Catholic, 6p; Saline at Traverse City West, 7p

WRESTLING — Traverse City West, Reed City, Alcona, Gladstone at Gaylord, 6p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you