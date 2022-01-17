TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, January 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Miami
BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Davidson at VCU
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan
ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi
FS1 — Butler at UConn
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
9 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.
ESPN — Duke at Florida St.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
NBA
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at New York
10 p.m.
BSD/NBATV — Detroit at Golden State
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
RADIO
10 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Golden State; FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Elk Rapids, 7p; Buckley at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 7p; Charlevoix at Grayling, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 7p; East Jordan at Kalkaska, 7p; Mesick at Onekama, 6:30p; Baldwin at Traverse City Christian, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 5:30p; Elk Rapids at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Alba at Boyne Falls, 5:30p; Glen Lake at Cadillac, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30p; Grayling at Charlevoix, 7p; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, 7p; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 7a; Bellaire at Mancelona, 6p; Lake City at McBain, 7p; Buckley at McBain NMC, 7p; Gaylord at Ogemaw Heights, 7:30p; Central Lake at Pellston, 6p