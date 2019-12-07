TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, December 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita State at Oklahoma State

3 p.m.

ABC — Lone Star Showdown: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Dayton, Phoenix

SEC — Northwestern State at Louisiana State

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FS1 — Buffalo at DePaul

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, Phoenix

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Iowa State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee

SEC — West Virginia at Mississippi State

4 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Notre Dame at Connecticut

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Stanford, Championship, San Jose, Calif.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Women’s 4x5km Relay, Lillehammer, Norway (taped)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

11 a.m.

GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, Denver at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Washington at Green Bay, Detroit at Minnesota, San Francisco at New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Jacksonville

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Oakland, Kansas City at New England, Pittsburgh at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at LA Rams

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. Exeter (taped)

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men’s Giant Slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Women’s Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at FC Union Berlin

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Brighton

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Bologna

Tags

Recommended for you