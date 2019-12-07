TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, December 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Wichita State at Oklahoma State
3 p.m.
ABC — Lone Star Showdown: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Dayton, Phoenix
SEC — Northwestern State at Louisiana State
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
FS1 — Buffalo at DePaul
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, Phoenix
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Iowa State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee
SEC — West Virginia at Mississippi State
4 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Notre Dame at Connecticut
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Stanford, Championship, San Jose, Calif.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Women’s 4x5km Relay, Lillehammer, Norway (taped)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
11 a.m.
GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBC — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, Denver at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Washington at Green Bay, Detroit at Minnesota, San Francisco at New Orleans
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Jacksonville
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Oakland, Kansas City at New England, Pittsburgh at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at LA Rams
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. Exeter (taped)
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men’s Giant Slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Women’s Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at FC Union Berlin
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Brighton
12 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Bologna
