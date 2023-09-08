TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, September 9
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs — Round 1, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at NC State
BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army
ESPN — Utah at Baylor
ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia
FOX — Nebraska at Colorado
FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.
PEACOCK — Delaware at Penn St.
SECN — Ball St. at Georgia
2:15 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Miami
BTN — Regional Coverage: Richmond at Michigan St. OR UTEP at Northwestern
CBS — UNLV at Michigan
CBSSN — Wagner at Navy
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane
FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina
SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Tulsa at Washington
5:15 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.
CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Alabama
ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech
FS1 — UCF at Boise St.
NFLN — Houston at Rice
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers
CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.
ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida
NBC — Charlotte at Maryland
SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at California
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)
FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroi
7 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, St. Louis
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC, Final, Cary, NC.
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
RADIO
3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, UNLV at Michigan, FM-93.7
3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Richmond at Michigan State, AM-1210
6 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central Invitational, 9a; Traverse City West at Fruitport, 9a; Traverse City Christian at Petoskey Invitational, 9a; Grayling at Inland Lakes JV, 9a; Manton Invitational, 9a
FOOTBALL — Marquette at Gaylord, 6p
BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Hudsonville, 1:15p; Midland at Traverse City Christian, 3p; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 11a; Elk Rapids at Williamston Invite, 9a; Leland at Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 7p
CROSS COUNTRY — Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis, McBain, Petoskey at Northwood XC Invitational, 11:30a; Buckley Bear Country Invitational, 10:30a; Charlevoix Mud Run, 9a
