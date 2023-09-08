TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, September 9

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs — Round 1, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at NC State

BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army

ESPN — Utah at Baylor

ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia

FOX — Nebraska at Colorado

FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.

PEACOCK — Delaware at Penn St.

SECN — Ball St. at Georgia

2:15 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Richmond at Michigan St. OR UTEP at Northwestern

CBS — UNLV at Michigan

CBSSN — Wagner at Navy

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina

SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Tulsa at Washington

5:15 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech

FS1 — UCF at Boise St.

NFLN — Houston at Rice

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers

CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.

ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida

NBC — Charlotte at Maryland

SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at California

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)

FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroi

7 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC, Final, Cary, NC.

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, UNLV at Michigan, FM-93.7

3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Richmond at Michigan State, AM-1210

6 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central Invitational, 9a; Traverse City West at Fruitport, 9a; Traverse City Christian at Petoskey Invitational, 9a; Grayling at Inland Lakes JV, 9a; Manton Invitational, 9a

FOOTBALL — Marquette at Gaylord, 6p

BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Hudsonville, 1:15p; Midland at Traverse City Christian, 3p; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 11a; Elk Rapids at Williamston Invite, 9a; Leland at Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 7p

CROSS COUNTRY — Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis, McBain, Petoskey at Northwood XC Invitational, 11:30a; Buckley Bear Country Invitational, 10:30a; Charlevoix Mud Run, 9a

