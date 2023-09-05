TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, September 6
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Creighton at Nebraska
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at New York Yankees
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Atlanta OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Malta vs. Gibraltar, Attard, Malta
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Kansas City, Semifinal
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Racing Louisville FC at OL Reign, Semifinal
TENNIS
12 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at New York Yankees, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL — Charlevoix at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 7p; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 7p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6:30p
BOYS SOCCER — Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 5p; Leland at Buckley, 5p; Manistee at Shelby, 5:30p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 7p
CROSS COUNTRY — Cadillac, Grayling, Lake City, Manton at Shepherd John Bruder Classic, 5:30p; West Michigan D Jamboree at Mesick, 5p
BOYS TENNIS — Cadillac at Big Rapids, 1p
SWIMMING & DIVING — Manistee at East Grand Rapids, 6p
GOLF — Hickory Grail Cup at Belvedere Golf Club, 8:30a
