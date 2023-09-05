TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, September 6

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Nebraska

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at New York Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Atlanta OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Malta vs. Gibraltar, Attard, Malta

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Kansas City, Semifinal

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Racing Louisville FC at OL Reign, Semifinal

TENNIS

12 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at New York Yankees, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL — Charlevoix at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 7p; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 7p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6:30p

BOYS SOCCER — Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 5p; Leland at Buckley, 5p; Manistee at Shelby, 5:30p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 7p

CROSS COUNTRY — Cadillac, Grayling, Lake City, Manton at Shepherd John Bruder Classic, 5:30p; West Michigan D Jamboree at Mesick, 5p

BOYS TENNIS — Cadillac at Big Rapids, 1p

SWIMMING & DIVING — Manistee at East Grand Rapids, 6p

GOLF — Hickory Grail Cup at Belvedere Golf Club, 8:30a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you