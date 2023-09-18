TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, September 19
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid, Group E, Rome
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 2
9 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2
RADIO
10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 7p; Gaylord at Alpena, 6:45p; Petoskey at Cadillac, 6p; Grayling at Oscoda, 5p
BOYS TENNIS — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 4p
VOLLEYBALL — Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Alpena at Traverse City Central, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 6:30p; Grand Traverse Academy at Bellaire, 7:30p; Mesick at Bear Lake, 6p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 7p; Mancelona at Central Lake, 7:30p; Harbor Springs at East Jordan, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Cadillac at Gaylord, 6:45p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 7p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 7p; Buckley at Leland, 7p; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic Central, 6p; Lake City at Manton, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at McBain, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 6:30p; Frankfort at Onekama, 7p; Brethren at Pentwater, 6p
CROSS COUNTRY — Bellaire, Elk Rapids, Frankfort, Gaylord St. Mary, Grayling, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Petoskey St. Michael at Kalkaska Invitational, 4p; Lake City, Manton, McBain Northern Michigan Christian at McBain Highland Jamboree, 4p
