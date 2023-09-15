TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs — Round 2, Joliet, Ill.
FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Marquette
3 p.m.
ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida
4 p.m.
ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College
7 p.m.
BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska
CYCLING
12 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland
4 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Angels
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville
FOX — Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Miami at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2
RADIO
1 p.m. — NFL, Seattle at Detroit, FM-98.1
4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Angels, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
ENDURANCE COMPETITION — Frankfort Ironman 70.3, 7:30a
NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Columbus vs. Dallas, 11a; Toronto vs. Detroit, 2p
