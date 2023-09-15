TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, September 16

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Boston College

BTN — Georgia Southern at Wisconsin OR Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio

FOX — Penn St. at Illinois

FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.

SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri

2 p.m.

CW — VMI at NC State

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at South Florida

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa

CBS — South Carolina at Georgia

CBSSN — FIU at UConn

ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa

FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.

FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St.

PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska

NFLN — James Madison at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan

ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky

NBC — Syracuse at Purdue

SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — FAU at Clemson

FOX — TCU at Houston

PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada

FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)

PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Open: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada

MLB

3 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

9 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Angels

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

RADIO

2:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Central Michigan at Notre Dame, AM-1210

5 p.m. — NCAA football, Washington at Michigan State, FM-92.9

7:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Bowling Green at Michigan, FM-93.7

9 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Angels, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac Invitational, 9a; Traverse City Christian at Whitmore Lake Invitational, 9a; Grand Traverse Academy, Manistee Catholic Central at Onekama, 9a; Charlevoix Invitational, 10a; Gaylord at Grayling, 9a; Inland Lakes, Forest Area at Oscoda Invite, 8a

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Midland quad; Glen Lake at Whitehall quad, 9a

SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons at Holland, 12:30p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Bear Lake, 7p; Pellston at Central Lake, 7p; Suttons Bay at Manistee Catholic Central, noon

BOYS SOCCER — Rockford at Traverse City West, 1:45p; Gaylord, Kalkaska at Suttons Bay Webber Invitational, 9a

CROSS COUNTRY — 55th Holly & Duane Raffin Festival of Races at Springfield Oaks, 7a; Brethren, Frankfort, Manistee at Ludington Invite, 9a; Kingsley, Leland, Mancelona, Mesick, North Trails at Evart Wildcat Invitational, 9:30a

NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit vs. Columbus, 3:30p

STRENGTH COMPETITION — Great Lakes Strongest Man, 9a

