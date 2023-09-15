TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, September 16
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Boston College
BTN — Georgia Southern at Wisconsin OR Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio
FOX — Penn St. at Illinois
FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.
SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri
2 p.m.
CW — VMI at NC State
PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at South Florida
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa
CBS — South Carolina at Georgia
CBSSN — FIU at UConn
ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa
FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.
FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St.
PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska
NFLN — James Madison at Troy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan
ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky
NBC — Syracuse at Purdue
SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ACCN — FAU at Clemson
FOX — TCU at Houston
PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada
FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)
PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Open: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada
MLB
3 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
9 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Angels
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
RADIO
2:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Central Michigan at Notre Dame, AM-1210
5 p.m. — NCAA football, Washington at Michigan State, FM-92.9
7:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Bowling Green at Michigan, FM-93.7
9 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Angels, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac Invitational, 9a; Traverse City Christian at Whitmore Lake Invitational, 9a; Grand Traverse Academy, Manistee Catholic Central at Onekama, 9a; Charlevoix Invitational, 10a; Gaylord at Grayling, 9a; Inland Lakes, Forest Area at Oscoda Invite, 8a
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Midland quad; Glen Lake at Whitehall quad, 9a
SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons at Holland, 12:30p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onekama at Bear Lake, 7p; Pellston at Central Lake, 7p; Suttons Bay at Manistee Catholic Central, noon
BOYS SOCCER — Rockford at Traverse City West, 1:45p; Gaylord, Kalkaska at Suttons Bay Webber Invitational, 9a
CROSS COUNTRY — 55th Holly & Duane Raffin Festival of Races at Springfield Oaks, 7a; Brethren, Frankfort, Manistee at Ludington Invite, 9a; Kingsley, Leland, Mancelona, Mesick, North Trails at Evart Wildcat Invitational, 9:30a
NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit vs. Columbus, 3:30p
STRENGTH COMPETITION — Great Lakes Strongest Man, 9a
