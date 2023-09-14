TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, September 15
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Army at UTSA
FS1 — Virginia at Maryland
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at UCF
8 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis
9:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Angels
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland
5 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1
RADIO
5 p.m. — Prep football, Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-100.3
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Grand Blanc, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — Prep football, Kingsley at Boyne City, FM-93.7
7:30 p.m. — Prep football, Mount Pleasant at Traverse City Central, FM-104.5
9:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Angels, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 5p; Mount Pleasant at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Grand Blanc, 7p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 7p; Cadillac at Alpena, 7p; Tawas at Benzie Central, 7p; Kingsley at Boyne City, 7p; East Jordan at Charlevoix, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Frankfort, 7p; Petoskey at Gaylord, 7p; Harbor Springs at Mancelona, 7p; Lake City at Manton, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 7p; Elk Rapids at Oscoda, 7p; McBain at Roscommon, 7p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Brethren, 7p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Inland Lakes at St. Ignace, 7p
CROSS COUNTRY — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis at Ottawa Hills Invite, 1:30p; MSU Spartan Invitational, 11a
BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Traverse City Christian, 5p; Skeels Christian at Harbor Light, 4:15p
VOLLEYBALL — Alba, Ellsworth at Wolverine, 5:30p; Harbor Light at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p
NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Dallas vs. Toronto, 6:30p
