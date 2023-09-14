TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 15

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Army at UTSA

FS1 — Virginia at Maryland

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at UCF

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis

9:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Angels

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland

5 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1

RADIO

5 p.m. — Prep football, Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-100.3

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Grand Blanc, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — Prep football, Kingsley at Boyne City, FM-93.7

7:30 p.m. — Prep football, Mount Pleasant at Traverse City Central, FM-104.5

9:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Angels, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 5p; Mount Pleasant at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Grand Blanc, 7p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 7p; Cadillac at Alpena, 7p; Tawas at Benzie Central, 7p; Kingsley at Boyne City, 7p; East Jordan at Charlevoix, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Frankfort, 7p; Petoskey at Gaylord, 7p; Harbor Springs at Mancelona, 7p; Lake City at Manton, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 7p; Elk Rapids at Oscoda, 7p; McBain at Roscommon, 7p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Brethren, 7p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Inland Lakes at St. Ignace, 7p

CROSS COUNTRY — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis at Ottawa Hills Invite, 1:30p; MSU Spartan Invitational, 11a

BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Traverse City Christian, 5p; Skeels Christian at Harbor Light, 4:15p

VOLLEYBALL — Alba, Ellsworth at Wolverine, 5:30p; Harbor Light at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p

NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Dallas vs. Toronto, 6:30p

Trending Video

Recommended for you