TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, September 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Cincinnati at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Croatia, Australia vs. Britain, Spain vs. Czech Rep., Canada vs. Italy; San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 1

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Cincinnati at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City West, 6:30p; Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 6:30p; Boyne Falls at Atlanta, 6p; Ellsworth at Central Lake, 7:30p

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Manistee at Montague Wildcats Invitational, 9a

BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Glen Lake, 5p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Big Rapids Crossroads, 5p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 5p; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 5p; Ludington at Manistee, 7p

CROSS COUNTRY — Gaylord St. Mary, Kalkaska at Roscommon Bucks Invite, 4p

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Glen Lake Homestead Clay Court Classic, 1p

