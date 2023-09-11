TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, September 12

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Cincinnati at Detroit

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Cincinnati at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS TENNIS — Cadillac at Traverse City West, 4p; Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 4p

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City West at Manistee, 4p

VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Kalkaska, 7p; TC Bulldogs at Brethren, 7:30p; Buckley at Kingsley, 7p; Onekama at Glen Lake, 7p; Inland Lakes at Bellaire, 7p; Leland at Benzie Central, 6:30p; Marion at Cadillac Heritage, 6p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; McBain at Evart, 7p; Onaway at Forest Area, 5p; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 7p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 7p; Beal City at Lake City, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Mancelona, 6p; Fremont at Manistee, 6:30p; Pine River at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 6:30p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston, 7p

BOYS SOCCER — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 6:45p; Traverse City Christian at Charlevoix, 5p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 6:45p

CROSS COUNTRY — Northwest Conference Jamboree at Buckley, 4:30p; Boyne City Co-Ed Relay, 4p; Manistee at WMC Lakes Meet at Montague, 4p

