TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, September 11
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Game 1)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Buffalo at NY Jets
ESPN — Buffalo at NY Jets
ESPN2 — Buffalo at NY Jets (Manning-Cast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Croatia, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Portugal vs. Luxembourg, Group J, Almancil, Portugal
TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Brighton Invite, 10a
BOYS SOCCER — Buckley at Benzie Central, 5p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 5p; McBain at Burt Lake NMC, 5p; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 5p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 5p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 5p; Hart at Manistee, 6:30p; Cadillac Heritage at Skeels Christian, 5:30p
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, McBain at Cadillac, 5p; Cadillac Heritage at Skeels Christian, 6p
