TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, September 11

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Game 1)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at NY Jets

ESPN — Buffalo at NY Jets

ESPN2 — Buffalo at NY Jets (Manning-Cast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Croatia, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Portugal vs. Luxembourg, Group J, Almancil, Portugal

TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Brighton Invite, 10a

BOYS SOCCER — Buckley at Benzie Central, 5p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 5p; McBain at Burt Lake NMC, 5p; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 5p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 5p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 5p; Hart at Manistee, 6:30p; Cadillac Heritage at Skeels Christian, 5:30p

VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, McBain at Cadillac, 5p; Cadillac Heritage at Skeels Christian, 6p

