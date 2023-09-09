TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, September 10
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy
3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs — Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colgate at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Kansas at Washington St.
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wyoming at Louisville
6 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR Miami at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at LA Angels OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco
NFL
1 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore
FOX — Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers
FOX — Green Bay at Chicago OR LA Rams at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at NY Giants
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
NBC — The 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
WNBA
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut
NBATV — Washington at New York
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
