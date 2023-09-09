TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, September 10

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs — Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colgate at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kansas at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wyoming at Louisville

6 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB

1 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR Miami at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at LA Angels OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore

FOX — Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers

FOX — Green Bay at Chicago OR LA Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at NY Giants

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

NBC — The 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut

NBATV — Washington at New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

