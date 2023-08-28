TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, August 29
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Texas at Minnesota
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Florida at Stanford
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Manila, Philippines
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — New York Yankees at Detroit
8 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Shabab at Al-Nassr
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Atlanta
NBATV — Minnesota at Washington
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Los Angeles
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, New York Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Elk Rapids at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5p; Cadillac at Harbor Springs, 7p; Gaylord at Leland, 6:45p; Petoskey at Ludington, 4:30p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Traverse City St. Francis Gladiator quad, 9a; Traverse City West at Mattawan
SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central at Benzie Central tri, 5p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 6p; Mancelona at East Jordan, 5:30p; Hillman at Gaylord St. Mary, 6p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Houghton Lake, 5:30p; Kingsley at McBain, 5p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Onekama at Muskegon Catholic Central, 5p
