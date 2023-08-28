TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, August 29

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Florida at Stanford

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Manila, Philippines

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — New York Yankees at Detroit

8 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Shabab at Al-Nassr

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Atlanta

NBATV — Minnesota at Washington

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Los Angeles

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, New York Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER — Elk Rapids at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5p; Cadillac at Harbor Springs, 7p; Gaylord at Leland, 6:45p; Petoskey at Ludington, 4:30p

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Traverse City St. Francis Gladiator quad, 9a; Traverse City West at Mattawan

SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central at Benzie Central tri, 5p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 6p; Mancelona at East Jordan, 5:30p; Hillman at Gaylord St. Mary, 6p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Houghton Lake, 5:30p; Kingsley at McBain, 5p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Onekama at Muskegon Catholic Central, 5p

