TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, August 28

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Rutgers at California

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S., Group C, Manila, Philippines

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — New York Yankees at Detroit

MLBN — LA Angels at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at Al-Hilal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Semifinal

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at New York

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, New York Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER — Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 5p; Boyne City at Alpena, 5p; Kalkaska at Benzie Central, 5p; Mount Pleasant at Grayling, 4p; Roscommon at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Manistee at Ravenna, 5:30p; Kingsley at Reed City, 5:30p; Traverse City West JV at Suttons Bay, 5p

GIRLS GOLF — Manistee at Holton, 3:30p

VOLLEYBALL — Central Lake at Grand Traverse Academy, 7p; Mason County Central, Frankfort at Brethren, 5:30p; Cheboygan at Gaylord, 6:30p; Cadillac Heritage at Baldwin, 6p;

