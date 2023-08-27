TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, August 28
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rutgers at California
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S., Group C, Manila, Philippines
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — New York Yankees at Detroit
MLBN — LA Angels at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at Al-Hilal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, Semifinal
3 p.m.
CBSSN — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Semifinal
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas at New York
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, New York Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 5p; Boyne City at Alpena, 5p; Kalkaska at Benzie Central, 5p; Mount Pleasant at Grayling, 4p; Roscommon at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Manistee at Ravenna, 5:30p; Kingsley at Reed City, 5:30p; Traverse City West JV at Suttons Bay, 5p
GIRLS GOLF — Manistee at Holton, 3:30p
VOLLEYBALL — Central Lake at Grand Traverse Academy, 7p; Mason County Central, Frankfort at Brethren, 5:30p; Cheboygan at Gaylord, 6:30p; Cadillac Heritage at Baldwin, 6p;
