TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, August 25
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa. (taped)
MLB
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Houston at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle
NFL
8 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Houston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — Prep football, Plymouth at Traverse City Central, FM-104.5
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Gaylord, FM-101.1
7 p.m. — Prep football, Kingsley at Reed City, FM-93.7
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Plymouth at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 7p; Standish-Sterling at Boyne City, 6:30p; Mancelona at Frankfort, 7p; Harbor Springs at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Cheboygan at Lake City, 7p; East Jordan at Manistique, 7p; Lakeview at McBain, 7p; Kingsley at Reed City, 7p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Bear Lake at Bellaire, 7p; Central Lake at Brethren, 7p; Onaway at Inland Lakes, 7p; Vermont Maple Valley at Mesick, 7p; St. Ignace at Suttons Bay, 6p
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City West Invite at Interlochen GC, 9a;
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Ludington;
BOYS SOCCER — Suttons Bay at Traverse City Christian, 5p; Leland at Elk Rapids, 3p; Leland v. Alma at Elk Rapids, 5p; Alma at Elk Rapids, 7p; Clare at Harbor Springs, 5p; Cadillac Heritage at Harbor Light, 5p; Big Rapids at Manistee, 6:30p; Shepherd at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Charlevoix at Sault Area, 5p
VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac Invitational; Cadillac Heritage at Harbor Light, 5:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational, 9a; Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at McBain Northern Michgian Christian, 6:30p
CROSS COUNTRY — Cadillac, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Grand Rapids South Christian Under The Lights Invite, 9p
