TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, August 25

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa. (taped)

MLB

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Houston at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle

NFL

8 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Houston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — Prep football, Plymouth at Traverse City Central, FM-104.5

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Gaylord, FM-101.1

7 p.m. — Prep football, Kingsley at Reed City, FM-93.7

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Plymouth at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 7p; Standish-Sterling at Boyne City, 6:30p; Mancelona at Frankfort, 7p; Harbor Springs at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Cheboygan at Lake City, 7p; East Jordan at Manistique, 7p; Lakeview at McBain, 7p; Kingsley at Reed City, 7p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Bear Lake at Bellaire, 7p; Central Lake at Brethren, 7p; Onaway at Inland Lakes, 7p; Vermont Maple Valley at Mesick, 7p; St. Ignace at Suttons Bay, 6p

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City West Invite at Interlochen GC, 9a;

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Ludington;

BOYS SOCCER — Suttons Bay at Traverse City Christian, 5p; Leland at Elk Rapids, 3p; Leland v. Alma at Elk Rapids, 5p; Alma at Elk Rapids, 7p; Clare at Harbor Springs, 5p; Cadillac Heritage at Harbor Light, 5p; Big Rapids at Manistee, 6:30p; Shepherd at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Charlevoix at Sault Area, 5p

VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac Invitational; Cadillac Heritage at Harbor Light, 5:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational, 9a; Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at McBain Northern Michgian Christian, 6:30p

CROSS COUNTRY — Cadillac, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Grand Rapids South Christian Under The Lights Invite, 9p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you