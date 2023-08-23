TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, August 24
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament — Day 1, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket — Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket — Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Houston OR LA Dodgers at Cleveland (1 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying — Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Manton at Glen Lake, 7p; Midland at Cadillac, 7p; Benzie Central at Elk Rapids, 7p; Roscommon at Grayling, 7p; Petoskey at Ludington, 7p; Kalkaska at Manistee, 7p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Manistee Catholic Central at Onekama, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pickford, 7p
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Big Rapids Cardinal Invite, 9a
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central at East Kentwood, 4p; Buckley, Manistee Catholic Central, Suttons Bay at Bear Lake, 10a; Harbor Light at Harbor Springs, 7p; Inland Lakes tri, 5p; Boyne City, Mancelona at Lake City, 5:30p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City St. Francis quad, 9a
BOYS SOCCER — Petoskey at Glen Lake, 5p; Kalkaska at Big Rapids, 5p; Gaylord at Boyne City, 5p; Harbor Light at Buckley, 5p; North Muskegon at Leland, 6:45p
SWIMMING & DIVING — Muskegon Mona Shores at Manistee, 6p
