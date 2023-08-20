TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, August 21
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif, United States Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Chicago Cubs at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago Cubs at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Cadillac Heritage Christian at Buckley, 5p; Elk Rapids at Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6:45p; Ogemaw Heights at Grayling, 4p; Suttons Bay at Hart, 5p; Reed City at Kalkaska, 5p; Sault Ste. Marie at Kingsley, 4p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City St. Francis at Frankenmuth, 4p
VOLLEYBALL — Mesick at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 6p; Sault Ste. Marie at Gaylord, 7p; Posen, Gaylord St. Mary at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5p;
GIRLS GOLF — Holton at Manistee, 10a
