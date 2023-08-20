TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, August 21

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif, United States Bracket — Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago Cubs at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER — Cadillac Heritage Christian at Buckley, 5p; Elk Rapids at Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6:45p; Ogemaw Heights at Grayling, 4p; Suttons Bay at Hart, 5p; Reed City at Kalkaska, 5p; Sault Ste. Marie at Kingsley, 4p

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City St. Francis at Frankenmuth, 4p

VOLLEYBALL — Mesick at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 6p; Sault Ste. Marie at Gaylord, 7p; Posen, Gaylord St. Mary at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5p;

GIRLS GOLF — Holton at Manistee, 10a

