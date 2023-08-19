TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, August 20
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA
FIBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston
1:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL
7:05 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final
4:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
5 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
6 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
10:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
12 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Washington
5 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota
RADIO
1:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.