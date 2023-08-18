TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, August 19
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
MLBN — NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool
12 p.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia
6 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
RADIO
1 p.m. — NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Detroit, FM-98.1
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis Glen Lake at Traverse City West Titan Invitational, 9a; Traverse City Christian, Elk Rapids, McBain at Leland Invitational, 9a; Beaverton, Charlevoix, Gaylord, Grayling, Lake City, Manistee and Manton at Kingsley, 9a; Mancelona, Central Lake at Pellston Tournament, 8:30a; Petoskey at Sault Ste Marie, 9a
SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons, Manistee at Ludington Invite, 10a
BOYS SOCCER — Marquette at Traverse City Christian at Keystone Soccer Complex, 1p; Traverse City West at Plainwell, 10:15a; Traverse City West at Justin Bailey Memorial Soccer Shoot Out, 12:45p; Oxford at Elk Rapids, 11a; Shelby at Gaylord, 9a; Kalkaska at Manistee, noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.