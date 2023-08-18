TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, August 19

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

MLBN — NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

12 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

RADIO

1 p.m. — NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Detroit, FM-98.1

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis Glen Lake at Traverse City West Titan Invitational, 9a; Traverse City Christian, Elk Rapids, McBain at Leland Invitational, 9a; Beaverton, Charlevoix, Gaylord, Grayling, Lake City, Manistee and Manton at Kingsley, 9a; Mancelona, Central Lake at Pellston Tournament, 8:30a; Petoskey at Sault Ste Marie, 9a

SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons, Manistee at Ludington Invite, 10a

BOYS SOCCER — Marquette at Traverse City Christian at Keystone Soccer Complex, 1p; Traverse City West at Plainwell, 10:15a; Traverse City West at Justin Bailey Memorial Soccer Shoot Out, 12:45p; Oxford at Elk Rapids, 11a; Shelby at Gaylord, 9a; Kalkaska at Manistee, noon

