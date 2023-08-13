Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.