TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, August 12
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Boston
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United
3 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Boston, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Rockford at Traverse City, 7:05p
