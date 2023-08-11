TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, August 12

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Boston

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United

3 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney

RADIO

4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Boston, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Rockford at Traverse City, 7:05p

