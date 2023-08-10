TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, August 11
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional — Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Boston
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Texas at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Chicago at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Washington at Las Vegas
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Boston, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Rockford at Traverse City, 7:05p
