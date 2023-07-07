TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, July 8
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
8 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton
CYCLING
6:20 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 290 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — Toronto at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)
NBA
3 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special
2 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at New York
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Toronto at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
RUNNING — The Festival of Races, 7a
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids, 6:30p
