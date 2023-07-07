TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, July 8

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton

CYCLING

6:20 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 290 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB

1 p.m.

BSD — Toronto at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)

NBA

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

2 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Toronto at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

RUNNING — The Festival of Races, 7a

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids, 6:30p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you