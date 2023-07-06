TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, July 7
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), Seattle
CYCLING
8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
PEACOCK — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning, North Augusta, S.C.
12 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), North Augusta, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Toronto at Detroit
APPLETV+ — Atlanta at Tampa Bay
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Minnesota
NBA
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, Fürth, Germany
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
10 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Dallas
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Toronto at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Fond du Lac, 6:30p
