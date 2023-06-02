TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, June 3

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Game 7, Oklahoma City, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD vs. Florida St., Game 8, Oklahoma City, Okla.

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Boston (Game 1)

2 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Houston (5 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Minnesota OR NY Yankees at LA Dodgers

10 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NHL

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

TENNIS

12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

RADIO

2 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

TRACK & FIELD STATE FINALS — Division 1 at Rockford, 9:30a; Division 2 at Forest Hills Eastern, 9:30a; Division 3 at Kent City, 9:30a; Division 4 at Baldwin, 9:30a

GIRLS TENNIS STATE FINALS — Division 4 at Kalamazoo College/Western Michigan University, 9a

BASEBALL DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central v. Mount Pleasant at Marquette, 11a; Traverse City West at Marquette, 1p; Benzie Central v. Manton at Traverse City Christian, 10a; Manistee at Traverse City Christian, noon; Petoskey at Gaylord, 11a; Elk Rapids v. Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 10a; Mancelona at Charlevoix, noon; Grayling v. Roscommon at Houghton Lake, noon; Lake City at Houghton Lake, 10a; Harbor Light at Harbor Springs, 10a; Alanson v. Inland Lakes at Harbor Springs, noon; Ellsworth v. East Jordan at Central Lake, 10a; Bellaire at Central Lake, noon; Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Wolverine at Gaylord St. Mary, 10a; Boyne Falls at Gaylord St. Mary, noon

SOFTBALL DISTRICTS — Traverse City West at Marquette, 11a; Traverse City Central v. Alpena at Marquette, 1p; Kingsley v. Traverse City Christian at Kingsley, 10a; Traverse City St. Francis v. Benzie Central, noon; McBain at Evart, noon; Cadillac at Kingsley, 12:30p; Harbor Light v. Alanson at Harbor Springs, 10a; Pellston at Harbor Springs, noon; Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Wolverine at Hillman, noon; Inland Lakes v. Onaway at Rogers City, 1p; Ellsworth v. East Jordan at Central Lake, 10a; Bellaire at Central Lake, noon; Gaylord v. Escanaba, 1p

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kenosha, 6:30p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you