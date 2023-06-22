TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, June 23

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta

MLB

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Minnesota at Detroit

APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — New York at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Los Angeles

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 6:35p

