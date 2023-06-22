TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, June 23
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Minnesota at Detroit
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — New York at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Los Angeles
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 6:35p
