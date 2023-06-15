TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, June 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington

8:10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Minnesota

APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Atlanta

SAILING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta

FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (Taped)

9:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles

RADIO

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOFTBALL STATE SEMIFINALS — Division 4 at Michigan State University, Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Mendon, 12:30p

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Battle Creek at Traverse City, 7:05p

