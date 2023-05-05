TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, May 7
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Mansfield, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta
2:15 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at St. Louis
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham
RADIO
2:15 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at St. Louis, FM-101.1/AM-1210
