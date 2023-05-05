TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, May 7

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Mansfield, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta

2:15 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at St. Louis

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham

RADIO

2:15 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at St. Louis, FM-101.1/AM-1210

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you