TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, May 3
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., First Round, Berkeley, Calif.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, First Round, Berkeley, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Houston
6:30 p.m.
BSD — N.Y. Mets at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Yankees
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Oakland OR Milwaukee at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Juventus
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at AC Milan
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, N.Y. Mets at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City West at Traverse City Central, 4p; Northwest Conference quad at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Northwest Conference quad at Kingsley, 4:15p; West Michigan D Jamboree at Brethren, 4:15p; Alpena v. Cadillac at Thunder Bay MS, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston Invite, 4p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Cadillac Invitational, 10a
BASEBALL — Benzie Central at Frankfort, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Mancelona at East Jordan, 5p; Benzie Central at Frankfort, 4:15p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 4:15p
GIRLS SOCCER — Kingsley at Buckley, 5p; Suttons Bay at Leland, 5p
