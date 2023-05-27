TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, May 28
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
MLB
11:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United
CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina
3 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
USA — Houston at Memphis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Chicago
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
RADIO
1:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
