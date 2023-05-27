TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, May 28

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MLB

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

3 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

USA — Houston at Memphis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Chicago

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

RADIO

1:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you