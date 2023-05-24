TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, May 25

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroti

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City West at Midland Dow, 6p; Traverse City St. Francis at Cheboygan, 5p; Petoskey at Mount Pleasant, 5p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 6p

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central v. Traverse City St. Francis at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton MS, 4p

BASEBALL — Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Traverse City Christian at Benzie Central, 4p; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Boyne City at Mancelona, 4:15p; Mason County Central at Manistee, 4p; Forest Area at Manton, 4:15p; Pine River at Mesick, 4:15p; Bellaire at Mio, 4p; Elk Rapids at Petoskey, 4:15p

SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central at Cheboygan, 4:15p; Traverse City West at Big Rapids, 3p; Traverse City Christian at Benzie Central, 4p; Mason County Central at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Harbor Light at Alanson, 3:30p; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4p; Onaway at East Jordan, 4p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Boyne City at Mancelona, 4:15p; Forest Area at Manton, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Mesick, 4:30p; Bellaire at Mio, 4p; Petoskey at Rogers City, 4p

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City Christian at Ogemaw Heights Invitational, 9a; Elk Rapids at Big Rapids Cardinal Invite, 9a; Manistee at Fremont Invitational, 2p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you