TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, May 25
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroti
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City West at Midland Dow, 6p; Traverse City St. Francis at Cheboygan, 5p; Petoskey at Mount Pleasant, 5p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 6p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central v. Traverse City St. Francis at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton MS, 4p
BASEBALL — Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Traverse City Christian at Benzie Central, 4p; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Boyne City at Mancelona, 4:15p; Mason County Central at Manistee, 4p; Forest Area at Manton, 4:15p; Pine River at Mesick, 4:15p; Bellaire at Mio, 4p; Elk Rapids at Petoskey, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central at Cheboygan, 4:15p; Traverse City West at Big Rapids, 3p; Traverse City Christian at Benzie Central, 4p; Mason County Central at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Harbor Light at Alanson, 3:30p; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4p; Onaway at East Jordan, 4p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Boyne City at Mancelona, 4:15p; Forest Area at Manton, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Mesick, 4:30p; Bellaire at Mio, 4p; Petoskey at Rogers City, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City Christian at Ogemaw Heights Invitational, 9a; Elk Rapids at Big Rapids Cardinal Invite, 9a; Manistee at Fremont Invitational, 2p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.