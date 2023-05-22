TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, May 23
BOWLING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The USBC Queens, Finals, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa, First Round, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Indiana, First Round, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, Omaha, Neb.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Fiji, Group B, San Juan, Argentina
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
TRACK & FIELD — Northwest Conference Championships at Frankfort, 3p; Highland Conference Championships at Pine River, 3:30p
GIRLS TENNIS — Lake Michigan Conference Championships at Harbor Springs, 9:30a
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Cadillac, 3:30p
BASEBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 4:15p; Grayling at Cheboygan, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Harbor Light, 4p; Mesick at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4p; Whitehall at Manistee, 4p; Evart at Manton, 4:15p; Lake City at McBain, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Bellaire at East Jordan, 4:30p; Ellsworth at Harbor Light, 4p; Mesick at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:30p; Evart at Manton, 4:15p; Lake City at McBain, 4:15p; Sault Area at Petoskey, 4p
