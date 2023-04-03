TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, April 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at East Carolina
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Utah
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
BSD+ — Miami at Detroit
8 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN+ — Detroit at Montreal
8 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Nashville
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: Sporting Club Freiburg at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United
5:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Peru, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette at Club León, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, Miami at Detroit, FM-101.1 or AM-1210
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Montreal, FM-106.3
8 p.m. — MBL, Detroit at Houston, FM-101.1 or AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage, 6:45p; Gaylord at Midland, 7:15p
BASEBALL — Frankfort at Lake City, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Oscoda, 4:30p
SOFTBALL — Cadillac at Gladwin, 4p; Frankfort at Lake City, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Oscoda, 4:30p
