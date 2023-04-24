TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, April 25
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Milwaukee
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5
9 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5
8 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Milwaukee, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West at Turtle Creek Stadium, 4:15p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 4:15p; Alpena at Cadillac, 3:30p; Bellaire at Central Lake, 4p; Ellsworth at Charlevoix, 4p; Manton at Farwell, 4p; Harrison at Grayling, 4:30p; Manistee at Holton, 4p; McBain at Houghton Lake, 4:15p; Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 4p; Mesick at Kalkaska, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 4:15p; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Onaway, 4p; Mancelona at Pellston, 4p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 4p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 4:15p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 4:15p; Alpena at Cadilac, 3:30p; Bellaire at Central Lake, 4p; Ellsworth at Charlevoix, 4:30p; Manton at Farwell, 4p; Cheboygan at Harbor Springs, 4:15; Manistee at Holton, 4p; McBain at Houghton Lake, 4:15p; Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 4p; Mesick at Kalkaska, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 4:15p; Onekama at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Mancelona at Pellston, 4p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 4p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Alpena, 4p; Traverse City West at Cadillac, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Bear Lake at Mesick, 4p
LACROSSE — Traverse City United at Petoskey, 7p
GIRLS SOCCER — Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 6:45p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6:45p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Brethren, 5p; Leland at Glen Lake, 5p
TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City St. Francis, East Jordan, Kalkaska at Boyne City, 4p; Forest Area, Gaylord St. Mary, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mancelona at Bellaire Open, 3:45p; Cadillac at Gaylord, 4p; Central Lake, North Trails at Inland Lakes Bulldog Invite, 3:30p; Manistee at Oakridge, TBA
