TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, April 24
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 4
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Milwaukee, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Traverse City Christian, 4:15p; Harbor Springs at Alpena, 4p; Manistee Catholic Central at Bear Lake, 4:30p; Lake City at East Jordan, 4:15p; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 4p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Inland Lakes at Harbor Light Christian, 4p; Manistee at Pine River, 4:15p; Brethren at Marion, 4:15p; Houghton Lake at McBain, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Mesick, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Traverse City Christian, 4:15p; Lake City at East Jordan, 4:15p; Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 4:30p; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 4p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Inland Lakes JV at Harbor Light Christian, 4p; Brethren at Marion, 4:15p;
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City St. Francis at Grayling, 5p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 5p; Ogemaw Heights at Boyne City, 5p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 5p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 5p; Shelby at Manistee, 5:45p; Roscommon at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p;
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City West, Traverse City Central at Detroit Golf Club, 1p; Traverse City Central at Next Tee Invitational at Oakland Hills CC, noon; Traverse City Christian at Cheboygan Invitational, 10a; Manistee Invitational, 3:30p
TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 4p; Lake City, Manton at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 4:15p; McBain at Roscommon, 4:15p
