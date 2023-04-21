TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, April 22
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.
PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game: From Madison, Wis.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA
GOLF
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
4 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco
7 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL
4 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
8 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Traverse City West at Big Rapids, 11a; Midland at Traverse City Central, noon; Traverse City St. Francis at Muskegon Mona Shores, 10a; Traverse City St. Francis v. Jenison at Mona Shores, 2p; Rudyard, Ogemaw Heights at Boyne City, 11a; Birmingham Seaholm at Cadillac, TBD; Elk Rapids, Mason County Eastern at Frankfort, 10a; Charlevoix at Hastings, 1p; Glen Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 2p; Houghton Lake, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mesick at Mancelona tournament, 10a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 10a; Kalkaska at Montague, 11a; Kalkaska at Whitehall, 1:30p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City West at Hudsonville, 11a; Traverse City Central at Grand Ledge, 10a; Ogemaw Heights at Boyne City, 9a; Birmingham Seaholm at Cadillac, TBD; Houghton Lake, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mesick at Mancelona Invite, 10a; Benzie Central at Ravenna Bulldog Tournament, noon;
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at TC Tee Invite at Crystal Mountain, 10a;
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Rockford Invitational, noon; Traverse City Central Invitational at Traverse City East MS, 9a;
GIRLS SOCCER — Marquette at Traverse City West at Keystone Soccer Field, 1:30p; Muskegon Mona Shores at Traverse City Central, noon; Gaylord at Bay City Western, noon; North Muskegon at Elk Rapids, 5p; Armada at Petoskey, 1p
LACROSSE — Hudsonville at Traverse City United, 1:30p; Cadillac v. Bay City Western (9a), v. Bay City John Glenn (10a), v. Bay City Central (12:30p), v. Sault Ste. Marie (1:30p) at Bay City Central; Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Petoskey, 11a
TRACK & FIELD — Benzie, Kalkaska, Manistee at Kingsley Rodes Invitational, 10a; Manistee Catholic Central, McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Trent Carter Huskie Invite, 10a
