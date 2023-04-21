TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, April 22

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.

PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game: From Madison, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

4 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL

4 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

8 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Traverse City West at Big Rapids, 11a; Midland at Traverse City Central, noon; Traverse City St. Francis at Muskegon Mona Shores, 10a; Traverse City St. Francis v. Jenison at Mona Shores, 2p; Rudyard, Ogemaw Heights at Boyne City, 11a; Birmingham Seaholm at Cadillac, TBD; Elk Rapids, Mason County Eastern at Frankfort, 10a; Charlevoix at Hastings, 1p; Glen Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 2p; Houghton Lake, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mesick at Mancelona tournament, 10a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 10a; Kalkaska at Montague, 11a; Kalkaska at Whitehall, 1:30p

SOFTBALL — Traverse City West at Hudsonville, 11a; Traverse City Central at Grand Ledge, 10a; Ogemaw Heights at Boyne City, 9a; Birmingham Seaholm at Cadillac, TBD; Houghton Lake, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mesick at Mancelona Invite, 10a; Benzie Central at Ravenna Bulldog Tournament, noon;

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at TC Tee Invite at Crystal Mountain, 10a;

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Rockford Invitational, noon; Traverse City Central Invitational at Traverse City East MS, 9a;

GIRLS SOCCER — Marquette at Traverse City West at Keystone Soccer Field, 1:30p; Muskegon Mona Shores at Traverse City Central, noon; Gaylord at Bay City Western, noon; North Muskegon at Elk Rapids, 5p; Armada at Petoskey, 1p

LACROSSE — Hudsonville at Traverse City United, 1:30p; Cadillac v. Bay City Western (9a), v. Bay City John Glenn (10a), v. Bay City Central (12:30p), v. Sault Ste. Marie (1:30p) at Bay City Central; Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Petoskey, 11a

TRACK & FIELD — Benzie, Kalkaska, Manistee at Kingsley Rodes Invitational, 10a; Manistee Catholic Central, McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Trent Carter Huskie Invite, 10a

